Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video that was originally posted on Snapchat.

Police seized drug paraphernalia.
Jail records show Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The children were treated at a hospital and remain there for observation.
Video obtained by WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn't elaborate.

Phone listings for the women couldn't be found. The public defender's office said it won't know if the women have lawyers until an upcoming court appearance.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeviral videosmokingdrug arrestchild abuseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
Mother, child hit by truck in Center City; child killed
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike
Pa. man admits cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Police: Bar customer pulled gun on female server in Tioga
Suspects pull knife, beat man during South Philly robbery
Show More
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Police: Driver loses control, crashes in Burlington County
Pepsi Bottling Company in NE Philly evacuated after ammonia leak
Florida Uber driver claims self-defense in fatal shooting
More News