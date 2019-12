Sneaky suspect swipes tip jar from restaurant in Somerton section of Philadelphia on Christmas Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the hunt for a man who took off with a Philadelphia restaurant's tip jar on Christmas Day.The man's misdeed was caught on surveillance video.That video shows the man standing at the counter of the Judah Mediterranean Grill in the Somerton section while holding a menu.He pretends to read the menu and then, when no one is looking, lifts up the tip jar then covers it with the menu.The man then turns around and walks out of the restaurant with the jar.Investigators say they have some leads, but so far have not made any arrests.