Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. -- A man who had an allergy attack behind the wheel walked away from a serious wreck in Tennessee.

The driver in a white Ford SUV told police he was traveling down the road when he suddenly started sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said his SUV flipped, trapping him inside.

A group of good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright.

The 42-year-old driver jumped out with barely a scratch. Just moments later, the SUV burst into flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseebizarrerollover crashsneezingu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman fatally stabbed after argument over parking space
Neighbors rally behind beloved pot belly pig
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delco
2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit ends with crash in Delaware
Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey
Woman facing charges in NJ laundry room theft
Show More
New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Police: Teen shot while riding on ATV in West Philadelphia
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
5 charged after allegedly racking up $66K in unpaid tolls
Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
More TOP STORIES News