BELLE MEADE, Tenn. -- A man who had an allergy attack behind the wheel walked away from a serious wreck in Tennessee.
The driver in a white Ford SUV told police he was traveling down the road when he suddenly started sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.
Police said his SUV flipped, trapping him inside.
A group of good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright.
The 42-year-old driver jumped out with barely a scratch. Just moments later, the SUV burst into flames.
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More