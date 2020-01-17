Food & Drink

Hungry? Grab a 4,278-pound Snickers bar, the world's largest

WACO, TX -- They say everything is bigger in Texas. Thanks to that philosophy, the world's largest chocolate nut bar is finally here.

Snickers has created a chocolate bar so big, it's the size of 43,000 regular-size bars put together.

The giant monument to all things delicious weighs 4,728 pounds and is certified by Guinness World Records. The bar was made at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, Texas, and will be given out in pieces to Mars employees around the country.

The bar is a tease to the Snickers commercial that will be played during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.



"People really told me everything is bigger in Texas, and that's what all our social team mentioned, as well," Snickers value manager Ruud Engbers told KWKT.

"This is incredibly impressive," says Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric. "... to get a 5,000-pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging."

The bar contains:
  • More than 1,200 pounds of caramel, nougat and peanuts
  • More than 3,500 pounds of chocolate


    • The bar will be featured in a commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkrecordworld recordcandy
    Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
    Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
    LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
    Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    City works to relocate homeless from airport
    Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
    Show More
    Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
    2 teen cousins shot in Logan
    Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
    More TOP STORIES News