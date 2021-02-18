Weather

Several inches of snow, sleet fall in Chester County, Pa.

By
WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several inches of snow and sleet piled up on roads, sidewalks and driveways in Chester County on Thursday morning.

Plow truck drivers struggled to keep up while making several passes on roads in the areas of West Goshen Township and West Chester.

EMBED More News Videos

By late Thursday morning, inches of snow had fallen in Warminster, Bucks County.



"As long as the major streets are plowed, I should be in good shape. It's the back roads that are a little sketchy right now," said driver Brian Kane.

Major roads such as Route 202 and West Chester Pike remained snow-covered into the afternoon hours.

"I came up (Route) 202. It's slow driving, you just have to be careful. Of course, I have a truck, four-wheel-drive," said driver Gary Nichols.

"Oh, it's crazy. It's quite slippery. I have a doctor's appointment, which is why I'm braving the snow," said driver Ameya Joshi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchester countypennsylvania newswinter stormsnowweather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles agree to trade Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning, heaviest snow in the morning
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Man accused of firing shot inside Walmart turns himself in to police
Philly residents deal with another winter storm, snow emergency
How much snow has fallen so far in the Philly area?
Some vehicle restrictions announced due to winter storm
Show More
Phillies 'in it to win it' as Spring Training opens in Clearwater
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
8 shot near SEPTA station at Broad and Olney: Police
100,000 Pa. residents potentially impacted by vaccine mistake
More TOP STORIES News