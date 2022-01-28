snow emergency

LIST: Nor'easter prompts snow emergencies, closures in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The snow is expected to arrive between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday. Areas along the Jersey Shore could see up to 18 inches.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Philadelphia region, including in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, are announcing snow emergencies and closures due to the major nor'easter.

PHILADELPHIA

- The Ben Franklin Bridge Walkway will be closed until further notice due to winter weather conditions.

PENNSYLVANIA

Bensalem Township: Disaster Emergency declared, effective immediately. Vehicles should be removed from the street to help with snow removal. Sidewalks should be cleaned within 24 hours of the end of the storm.

Newtown Township: Snow Emergency has been declared from 9 p.m. on Friday, January 28th through 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th. All vehicles must be parked off roads to allow for plowing.

North Wales Borough: Snow Emergency declared from 7 p.m. on Friday, January 28th through Saturday, January 29th. Vehicles must be removed from posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets or they will be towed. Residents are asked to move their cars and park off-street to help with snow removal. The riding of bicycles is also banned during the duration of this snow emergency to protect both bikers and drivers.

Spring City Borough: Snow emergency declared from 6 p.m. January 28th through noon on January 29th. All vehicles must be removed from the Snow Emergency routes.

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic City: All vehicles must be moved from snow evacuation routes by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 28th or they will be towed. Parking is available to residents at the Wave parking garage located at 2200 Fairmount Avenue.
