Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Philadelphia region, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, are announcing snow emergencies and closures due to the winter storm.
PHILADELPHIA
School District of Philadelphia: Due to winter weather in the forecast, Philadelphia public schools will shift to virtual learning on Friday, officials announced. All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed including Family Technology Support Centers, Specialized Services Regional Centers, the offices at 440 North Broad Street and school grab-and-go meal sites.
PENNSYLVANIA
Lansdale: A snow alert is in effect on Thursday, January 6, 2022. For citizens, a snow alert means that all vehicles parked on those streets where signage indicates no parking during a snow alert are required, by law, to be moved elsewhere in order to allow snow plowing of the road surface
Lower Providence Township:A snow emergency has been declared for Lower Providence Township from 8:00 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022 until 12:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 subject to change.. Parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street unless there is no off-street parking available at or within 300 feet of the property. Any vehicle parked, stalled, incapable of moving or left unattended upon any street or road may be removed or towed by the Police Department.
Penndel: The mayor has declared a snow emergency for the approaching storm, effective Thurs. 1/6 at 10:00pm & ending Fri. 1/7 at 10:00am. Please remove all vehicles from streets to allow plows to remove snow. Those with no off-street parking should move cars to odd side of street & when plow comes through, move to even side. Please clear all sidewalks within 12 hours after snow ceases to fall.
Royersford: A snow emergency is in effect Thursday January 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm. A notification will be made after the emergency is terminated. All residents and business owners are advised to clear all vehicles off of the snow emergency routes.
NEW JERSEY
State of Emergency: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that a State of Emergency will go into effect Thursday night ahead of the impending winter storm. The emergency declaration begins at 10 p.m. The State of Emergency allows resources to be deployed throughout the impacted areas during the duration of the storm.
Trenton: Snow plowing will begin when the snowfall reaches four inches. Residents are required to move their vehicles from snow-emergency routes. Alternative parking is available at public school parking lots for the duration of the storm. For a list of snow routes and available parking lots, visit www.trentonnj.org/snow.
DELAWARE
Newark: With widespread snow accumulation expected overnight, City of Newark offices will open at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, January 7, 2022. Emergency essential employees will report to work as required, whereas non-essential staff will report at 10:30. Call attendants will be available by phone once buildings are opened.
