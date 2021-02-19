More ice adds to winter woes across Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After Thursday's snow and sleet, a layer of ice settled over Montgomery County by Friday morning."Took forever to get the ice off," said Biz Snyder of Conshohocken.In Norristown, cleared parking spots were being saved with items like chairs and stools.But by Friday morning, cars were encased in a layer of ice, sidewalks and streets glistened and icicles stretched longer and longer.Travel was tricky, despite best efforts. Trucks were plowing and salting, working to clear the mess that remained.Chris Petrucci made early deliveries in Conshohocken."Very, very icy. Very slippery. You have to watch what you're doing at all times. If not, you're going to fall on your rear end," Petrucci warned.Bottomless rock salt seems to be a requirement these days.Even those who shoveled and salted on Thursday were still in for slippery conditions."We just bought a new snowblower, so we're prepared this time," said Chris Bertino of Conshohocken. "The ice, you can't go anywhere. It doesn't matter if you have four wheel drive.""With the ice, four-wheel-drive or not, you're going to slide," said Dennis Hannan. "I love it, but now I'm over it. I'm ready for summer."