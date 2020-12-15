Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area ahead of winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys are announcing snow emergencies, closures and other changes you need to be aware of ahead of Wednesday's winter storm.
This list will be updated as more announcements are made.
PHILADELPHIA
The School District of Philadelphia said there will be no change to virtual learning due to the winter storm, and students are expected to log in to their classes at their normal times.
However, all Family Technology Support Centers, the district headquarters at 440 North Broad Street and all school buildings will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, December 16 and 17.
PENNSYLVANIA
Abington: Snow Emergency effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner. Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes after 8:00 a.m. may be towed and/or ticketed.
Allentown: Snow emergency declared effective 8am on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. Vehicles must be removes from posted snow emergency routes. Residents can park their cars for free from 8am Wednesday through 9am Friday at the Spiral Deck (on Linden between Eighth and Ninth) and Arena North Deck (712 W. Linden). Residents are also advised to wait until plows have been down their street before shoveling driveways and to avoid throwing snow back into the streets.
Bethlehem: Snow emergency in effect at noon on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes or they will be towed. North Street, New Street and Walnut Street parking garages and street meters will be free of charge beginning at noon on Wednesday, December 16 to accommodate parking needs and must be removed within 4 hours of the end of the emergency.
Lansdale Borough: Snow alert effective noon on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. Residents should remove cars from snow alert routes to allow for plowing.
Lower Providence Twp.: Snow emergency declared effective 9am on Wednesday, December 16 until 6pm on Thursday, December 17. Parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street and any unattended vehicle may be towed by the police department. Blowing or shoveling snow into the street is prohibited.
Lower Salford Twp.: Snow emergency declared effective noon on Wednesday, December 16 until midnight on Thursday, December 17. All vehicles must be moved from the street or rick being ticketed or towed.
New Britain Borough: Snow emergency declared from 10am Wednesday, December 16 through 4pm Thursday, December 17. Vehicles should be removed from the street along snow emergency routes and borough offices will be closed Wednesday.
North Wales Borough: Snow emergency effective 10am on Wednesday, December 16 through 12pm Friday, December 18. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and off-street parking is strongly requested, if possible. Neighbors are asked that nearby fire hydrants are cleared of snow in case of emergency.
Royersford Borough: Snow emergency in effect 10am on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. All vehicles must be cleared off the snow emergency routes for plowing.
Telford Borough: Snow emergency declared from noon on Wednesday, December 16 until noon on Thursday, December 18. All vehicles parked on snow emergency routes must be removed.
Upper Southampton Twp.: Snow emergency in effect from 10am on Wednesday, December 16 through 11pm on Thursday, December 17th. All vehicles that have not been removed from designated snow emergency routes will result in fines or towing.
Warminster Twp.: Disaster emergency declared from noon Wednesday, December 16 through midnight Friday, December 18. Vehicles must be removed from the street until the snow emergency ends and snow may not be shoveled onto the street.
West Chester Borough: Snow emergency declared from 11am on Wednesday, December 16 through 11am on Friday, December 18. All borough parking garages will be free or charge for the duration of the snow emergency.
West Pottsgrove Twp.: Snow emergency declared for Wednesday December 16 beginning at 7am until further notice.
SNOW CLOSURES
School closures: For the latest school closing information, CLICK HERE.
Pennsylvania
Berks County: All county buildings will close at noon on Wednesday, December 16 due to the impending snowstorm. A reopening decision will be made by 7pm on December 17.
