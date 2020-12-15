Salt, shovels and sleds are hot items ahead of nor'easter set to hit Philadelphia region

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8797588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You've heard 6abc meteorologists say "right along the I-95 Corridor" when describing storms - Adam Joseph explains why that matters.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Salt and shovels were among the most highly coveted items around shops in the Delaware Valley on Tuesday ahead of the nor'easter.Some at Maples Hardware in Ardmore were buying to replenish their own stocks."I'm getting the salt now," said Marian Dondero.Dondero, however, was not alone in also stocking up savory supplies for the snow."I'm making cookies," Dondero."Baking now, lots of baking," added Siobhan Murphy.A shopper at the ACME in Ardmore endured some crowds to help a friend."The lady that I work with, she's blind and she's on a walker too. So, we need to make sure there's no ice patches," said Margaret Carrigan.Supplies in the store were far from scarce, but dents in inventory could be seen.It was a similar story at the ShopRite in Roxborough.Images inside showed thinned out aisles of toilet paper and water jugs."It's pretty packed, but it's going smoothly," said shopper Gwen Hampton.Hampton said she found her items with no real struggle. As for the snow, she said "No, this is Philadelphia. We're used to it."In Lafayette Hill, Holod's True Hardware is fully stocked.The store plans to be open through the storm to help customers in need."Stay open through it all," said Joe Holod.Back at Maples, Dondero said, "We get excited about snow, unlike other people."Customers like Marian Dondero were finding more reason to look forward to the snow than most."After the disappointing year last year, when we bought the kids sleds they didn't get to use - yeah, in our house we're very excited," she said.