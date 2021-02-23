Pottstown man says snow plow is to blame for shattered windshield

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man from Pottstown, Pennsylvania says a snow plow is to blame for shattering his windshield while driving home Monday night.Kevin Stover says at the exact moment he was traveling under the 422 East overpass, along South Hanover Street, a plow truck was driving by. It pushed snow and ice over the guardrail, sending it down below, shattering his windshield.After making a police report and carefully driving home, Stover was assessing the damage on Tuesday."It could have been really bad," said Kevin Stover. "All of a sudden there's pieces of glass everywhere on my car. It was just, I didn't know what to do."Stover was able to pull over safely and made a report with the North Coventry Police Department over the phone. He says he's happy he wasn't driving faster and that the falling snow and ice didn't penetrate his windshield further."I feel like PennDOT should be more careful," said Stover.Thankfully Stover is physically okay, though now he's dealing with a $2,100 bill according to his insurance adjuster."The hood is dented from how hard it hit. It went all the way through the grill. Just demolished it," said Stover.PennDOT says it is working with Stover on filing an incident report. The agency released this statement:"Our Montgomery County Maintenance Office who is responsible for plowing U.S. 422 is working with Mr. Stover who has filed a formal claim.Protocol for our operators is to slow down when plowing overpasses. Also if needed they would straighten their plows out so as not to push it over.Our Maintenance office will be stressing this to all staff."