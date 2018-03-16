Authorities say a New Jersey woman injured in a snowboarding accident at a Pennsylvania resort this week has died from her injuries.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Euna Shin, of Piscataway, died Thursday afternoon.She had suffered head injuries the day before when she fell at the Blue Mountain Resort in Lower Towamensing.Officials say Shin was wearing a helmet. Her death has been ruled an accident.Authorities have not released further details about the accident, but it did not appear that anyone else was involved.------