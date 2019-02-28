Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who authorities believe was living in her car was rescued after a snowplow inadvertently bumped into her vehicle, which was buried in snow.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. --
A woman who authorities believe was living in her car was rescued after a snowplow inadvertently bumped into her vehicle, which was buried in snow.

South Lake Tahoe, California, city spokesman Chris Fiore highlighted the Feb. 17 incident in a Tuesday news release urging drivers to take safety precautions in winter weather. He said the city has had problems with illegally parked vehicles, which slows snow removal.

Fiore said the snowplow driver bumped into the back of the car, which popped the vehicle's trunk open. After that happened, workers from the plow truck started shoveling around the vehicle to prepare to tow it when the woman put her hand on the window from the inside.

"She wasn't trying to get out," he said Wednesday. "She wasn't making any noise."

The name of the woman was not released because police did not cite her for any violations, Fiore said. She declined medical attention and left and the vehicle was towed.

The woman said she'd been in the car for about five hours and seemed unconcerned about what could have happened had the snowplow not hit her vehicle, he said. The car's battery was dead and she couldn't roll down the windows.

"The truth is that this could have turned out very differently," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snow plowsnowu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
State board rules on Eagle's fan 'football flu' dispute
Truck, car collide in Warrington; 1 reported trapped
Route 309 reopens after crashes involving 20 vehicles in Montco
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
Child found safe after armed carjacking, suspects on the loose
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
"Pray for the town of Morrisville:" Vigil held for 5 family members
Delivery driver accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Show More
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Police: Father shoots 32-year-old son after argument
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
More News