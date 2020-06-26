Social Distance Ambassadors raise awareness along Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Social Distance Ambassadors out on Kelly Drive are grabbing the attention of Philadelphians, giving a short safety speech and handing out some pretty cool gifts.I think people are really excited to get the free mask up Philly masks and are excited to see people in the parks encouraging people to social distance," said commissioner Katherine Ott Lovell.The initiative through Philadelphia Parks and Recreation takes place Thursday through Sunday along Boathouse Row."We want to encourage people to use parks and open spaces," said Ott Lovell. "They remained open throughout the entire pandemic but we need people to be safe and we want them to be safe."It's a win-win for both the ambassadors and park goers who welcome the free masks."It's been great many people are very receptive to it," said park goer Mike Klein.Park goer Alexander Brown said, "It's actually nice handing out masks, there's starting to be a pick up now as I bike and you can tell there's more traffic happening. So this is actually the perfect time."There's also signs all throughout the park that encourage park goers to have their masks on hand and to also remain six feet apart. Officials stress that it's still key as Philadelphia prepares to enter the green phase."So many people think, 'oh well we're moving to green so there's nothing to worry about' and that's not the case," said Ott Lovell. "We are still in a pandemic and green doesn't mean that this is over. Green just means that we are moving to a different phase and we still have to practice real caution."The message officials are saying is enjoy being outside, but remember play it safe.