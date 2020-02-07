New Jersey State Police say social media led to lewdness suspect

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police say social media helped them arrest a man wanted for lewdness outside of a department store in Cumberland County.Officials say once a surveillance picture was posted of the suspect, the public helped them identify him as Terry Davis of Bridgeton.Davis is accused of following a woman into the Peebles in Upper Deerfield Township on New Year's Day.The victim says she witnessed him performing a sexual act in a car parked next to her own.Davis surrendered to troopers at the Bridgeton Station on Tuesday.He was charged with stalking and lewdness and was held at Cumberland County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.