New Jersey State Police say social media led to lewdness suspect

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police say social media helped them arrest a man wanted for lewdness outside of a department store in Cumberland County.

Officials say once a surveillance picture was posted of the suspect, the public helped them identify him as Terry Davis of Bridgeton.

Davis is accused of following a woman into the Peebles in Upper Deerfield Township on New Year's Day.

The victim says she witnessed him performing a sexual act in a car parked next to her own.

Davis surrendered to troopers at the Bridgeton Station on Tuesday.

He was charged with stalking and lewdness and was held at Cumberland County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.
