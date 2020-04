Can you master the Koala Challenge?

There's nothing like quarantine to bring out a good challenge.A big hit on social media is something called the koala challenge.It's extremely difficult to execute as one person stands like a tree and the other person climbs around them without falling off.Action News manager of digital content strategy Tj Alexander and his wife Mai Vy accepted the challenge with a little help from their children!We want to see how you're spending time in quarantine.Send your photos and videos to 6abc.com/share or post to social media using #6abcstayhome.