Can you master the Koala Challenge?

There's nothing like quarantine to bring out a good challenge.

A big hit on social media is something called the koala challenge.

It's extremely difficult to execute as one person stands like a tree and the other person climbs around them without falling off.

Action News manager of digital content strategy Tj Alexander and his wife Mai Vy accepted the challenge with a little help from their children!

We want to see how you're spending time in quarantine.

Send your photos and videos to 6abc.com/share or post to social media using #6abcstayhome.
