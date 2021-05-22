Social media posts help feds track down Bucks County man charged in Capitol riot

By
WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6 siege of the US Capitol.

Authorities confirm to Action News that 19-year-old Leonard Ridge, of Feasterville-Trevose, was taken into custody on Friday.

Federal investigators say he posted a number of pictures and videos on the social media platform Snapchat depicting himself and others being tear-gassed as they stormed the Capitol Building.

Authorities tracked Ridge down after a classmate spotted the Snapchat videos and alerted the feds.

After a search warrant was served, federal investigators obtained numerous conversations Ridge reportedly had with others on the platform before and after the Capitol riot.

"Yeah just stormed the US capital (sic) for the first time in US history and I was a part of it," Ridge allegedly wrote on January 7 in one message on the social platform. "Yeah man so epic I have a video of me fighting riot police in the capital."

In a later conversation, authorities say Ridge posted, "We bro (sic) down McConnells door and nacy pelosios (sic) door and raid the offices."

Ridge is being charged with obstructing an official proceeding, restricted building and grounds, and disorderly conduct.

