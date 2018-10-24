CHECK YOUR TICKETS NEW JERSEY! Two lucky #NJLottery #MegaMillions players are seeing fireworks after winning $1,000,000 each last night! One more won $30,000 and 14 won $10,000! https://t.co/duSTiZTCCH pic.twitter.com/kGwGk1f3zg— New Jersey Lottery (@NJLottery) October 24, 2018
In New Jersey, one ticket was sold at the Quick Food Store at 102 North Berlin Road in Lindenwold, Camden County.
The other N.J. ticket was sold at Plaza Liquors at 1450 Clements Bridge Road in Depford, Gloucester County.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says one ticket was sold at a Delaware County Wawa located at 2050 Sproul Road in Broomall. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
#DELCO!! 1 MILLION DOLLARS 💰 2nd place #MegaMilllons winner from #Broomall 💸 @6abc pic.twitter.com/ZjLx2YbiJf— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 24, 2018
The tickets matched all five white balls drawn, 05-28-62-65-70, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 05, to win the $1 million prize, less applicable withholding.
Someone bought a ticket matching all numbers in South Carolina to win the Mega Millions jackpot with a final total of $1.537 billion.
