$1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties

$1M Mega Millions winners in Delaware Valley. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on October 24, 2018.

The lucky $1.5 billion winning ticket of Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was not purchased in the Philadelphia, but three worth $1 million were purchased in the Delaware Valley.



In New Jersey, one ticket was sold at the Quick Food Store at 102 North Berlin Road in Lindenwold, Camden County.

The other N.J. ticket was sold at Plaza Liquors at 1450 Clements Bridge Road in Depford, Gloucester County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says one ticket was sold at a Delaware County Wawa located at 2050 Sproul Road in Broomall. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.



The tickets matched all five white balls drawn, 05-28-62-65-70, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 05, to win the $1 million prize, less applicable withholding.

Someone bought a ticket matching all numbers in South Carolina to win the Mega Millions jackpot with a final total of $1.537 billion.

