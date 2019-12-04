obituary

Kerry Pacifico Sr., WWII veteran, Philadelphia-area auto industry pioneer, dies at 95

A WWII veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, a pioneer in the local automotive industry and a Philadelphia-area philanthropist has passed away.

Kerry Pacifico, Sr., 95, died on Dec. 2, 2019.

The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia released the following statement on Wednesday:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kerry Pacifico, Sr., 95. A WWII veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, Kerry was also a pioneer in the local automotive industry. He was owner of Pacifico Ford, one of the co-founding dealerships of the iconic Philadelphia Auto Mall. More importantly, he was best known for his many contributions towards the better of his community. Among his many philanthropic activities were his annual scholarship awards, which began in 1964 when he gave a $500.00 scholarship to a local student in honor of his late father. He continued that giving every single year since. His scholarship giving toppled $2.2 million this past May when he held his 55th Annual Scholarship Awards ceremony. The event, similar to years prior, welcomed more than 300 students, parents and school administrators to his legendary Ford dealership. Thousands of area high school students have benefited from his giving over the years and hundreds more via other annual activities he conducted. Kerry served as a board member of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia for more than 60 years and was a founding trustee of the Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Foundation.
