10-year-old said to be youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan

A 10-year-old girl from Colorado is having quite the summer break.

She's believed to be the youngest person in history to climb Yosemite's El Capitan.

Selah Schneiter might also be the best 10-year-old rock climber in the world.

She recently completed a five-day trek climbing the iconic 3,000 feet "nose route" in Yosemite.

Her dad was with her every step of the way.

Climbing is in her DNA.

Her parents fell in love 15 years ago while scaling El Capitan.

How did she celebrate? With pizza, of course!

The record books are still working to make her place in history official.
