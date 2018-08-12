A birthday party was held in Delaware County Sunday for a World War II veteran who turned 100.Friends and family of Joseph Passaretti gathered at the Collingdale VFW Sunday.Passaretti has lived in Collingdale for 63 years and has spent a lot of time working at the local VFW.Passaretti was a corporal in the 36th infantry, in the 133rd Field Artillery Regiment.His advice for living a long life: be extra careful."Go to school, get a good education. Don't get into any trouble. Don't smoke, don't drink," he said.One of the best parts of Sunday's celebration was the cake, which included a miniature tank.------