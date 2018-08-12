SOCIETY

Collingdale World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday, gives life advice

EMBED </>More Videos

100-year-old veteran gives advice for living a long life, as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., August 12, 2018

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A birthday party was held in Delaware County Sunday for a World War II veteran who turned 100.

Friends and family of Joseph Passaretti gathered at the Collingdale VFW Sunday.

Passaretti has lived in Collingdale for 63 years and has spent a lot of time working at the local VFW.

Passaretti was a corporal in the 36th infantry, in the 133rd Field Artillery Regiment.

His advice for living a long life: be extra careful.

"Go to school, get a good education. Don't get into any trouble. Don't smoke, don't drink," he said.

One of the best parts of Sunday's celebration was the cake, which included a miniature tank.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania news100 yearsveteranWorld War IICollingdale Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Groom saves drowning man moments after exchanging vows
6abc Loves the Arts: Photo Pop Philly is Philly's first interactive pop-up art exhibit
Young man with cerebral palsy gets moment in the spotlight at the Kimmel Center
Winslow Township Airman prepares for deployment
More Society
Top Stories
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Escaped Cumberland County prisoner captured in Baltimore
White nationalists gather outside White House on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville rally
Police shooting rallies to be held in Allentown following police shooting near Dorney Park
AccuWeather: Flood risk returns
Bucks County sees flash flooding after heavy rains fall throughout the area
Show More
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday
More News