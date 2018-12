EMBED >More News Videos A 106-year-old woman got her wish to meet the Obamas at the White House.

A 109-year-old woman has not lost a step when it comes to being a huge fan of the Harlem Globetrotters.Virginia McLaurin is known as "Grandma Virginia" at the Washington, D.C. school where she used to volunteer.On Tuesday, the Globetrotters visited, so of course "Grandma Virginia" had to be there, too.And she even got to sing a little jingle with the Globetrotters!You may remember Grandma Virginia. She's the spirited woman who danced with delight upon meeting then President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama back in 2016.