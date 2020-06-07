'We can't let our guard down': 11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania say 11 new COVID-19 cases have been traced to recent beach house gatherings at the Jersey shore.Of the 33 new cases reported Saturday, 11 have been traced to contact with a New Jersey resident who attended multiple house gatherings at the Shore during the past two weeks, officials said. One Bucks County case reported Saturday has also been traced to that individual, said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department."This is exactly why we can't let our guard down now, even if it feels safe' to be at the beach," Dr. Damsker said. "One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let's keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels."Damsker has not revealed where in South Jersey the gatherings were held.Public health officials continue to warn residents to use caution both visiting the Jersey shore and those protesting.-Monitor for symptoms like new-onset fever, cough, or shortness of breath for fourteen days.-Try to stay away from other people for fourteen days; if you can't stay at home, be sure to wear a mask properly and try to stay at least six feet from others.-Get tested for COVID-19 seven days after having been in a crowdNearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and nine other counties in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania became the last in the state Friday to shed the tightest restrictions, including a stay-at-home order.Gatherings in the yellow phase are still limited to 25 people.The pandemic in Pennsylvania has infected more than 75,000 people.