11-year-old girl who met with rapper Drake undergoes successful heart transplant

Sophia Sanchez has melted hearts across the globe as she waited for a new heart of her own.The 11-year-old from Chicago gained attention when Drake visited her in the hospital while she was still on the transplant list.Sophia not only got her new heart, but her transplant was also a success.It was a nine-hour procedure, and Sophia says she feels alive again.She's ready to play her favorite sports, from travel softball and gymnastics to basketball and cheerleading.Her medical team called her a superstar.Sophia thanked everyone who stood by her family, and recalled the words of wisdom from Drake, who made her birthday wish come true.Sophia is also spreading the word about the need for transplant donors.She says she is living proof that indeed, you can give someone a second chance at life.During her meeting with Drake, he also gave Sophia his personal number so she could keep him updated on her search for a heart.