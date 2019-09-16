Society

15 new citizens naturalized before Philadelphia Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baseball courses through the veins of this nation, and in a true American tradition, 15 new citizens were welcomed into this country with a naturalization ceremony before Sunday afternoon's Phillie's game at Citizen's Bank Park.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Juan Sanchez led those in the Oath of Allegiance.

Third basemen Maikel Franco was also on hand to congratulate our newest citizens.
