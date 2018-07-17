U.S. & WORLD

2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer

EMBED </>More Videos

CVS manager calls police on woman over coupon. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

CHICAGO --
CVS Health says two Chicago store employees are out of their jobs just days after a black customer complained that white managers called police after accusing her of trying to use a phony coupon.

The company said Monday it had completed a review of the Friday night incident. The company says the two staffers involved are no longer employed.


Here's the full statement:

"We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident. We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health. CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited."

Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of a manager appearing nervous as he calls police. The 53-year-old Hudson says another manager directly challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product. She tells The Associated Press he was "hostile."

The video shows the manager talking to police on the phone. No action was taken when officers arrived.

CVS apologized to Hudson and says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcvscouponsdiscrimination
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
U.S. & WORLD
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News