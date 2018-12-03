2 girls battling cancer enjoy day out in Philly

It was a much needed day out for two young girls who are battling cancer together.Lexi Cable and Leslie Moore were surprised Sunday by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.The two became instant friends while getting treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.The day started at the LAGOS Flagship Store in Center City where they were each given a sterling silver key necklace.From there, they had lunch at a.kitchen, followed by manicures at the Rescue Spa.-----