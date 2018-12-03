SOCIETY

2 girls battling cancer enjoy day out in Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

2 girls battling cancer enjoy day out in Philly. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 3, 2018.

It was a much needed day out for two young girls who are battling cancer together.

Lexi Cable and Leslie Moore were surprised Sunday by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The two became instant friends while getting treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The day started at the LAGOS Flagship Store in Center City where they were each given a sterling silver key necklace.

From there, they had lunch at a.kitchen, followed by manicures at the Rescue Spa.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyphilly newscancerleukemiachildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE: George HW Bush to lie in state
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Engagement ring recovered from Times Square grate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
More Society
Top Stories
FBI executing search warrant at A.C. mayor's home
Suspect charged after body found in blood-soaked carpet
Police: 3 bodies, including 91-year-old, found wrapped in blankets
Schedule for George H.W. Bush's funeral events this week
Police: Woman stabbed 16 times, attacker dies at hospital
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
1 child dead, 40 people hurt in Arkansas charter bus crash
Show More
John Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scam, to appear in court
Driver crashes into utility pole in Tioga-Nicetown, flees scene
Man shot while working on vehicle in Juniata Park
Boil water advisory in effect in Lower Bucks, Pennsbury schools reopen
AccuWeather: Breezy and Milder Today, Colder After That
More News