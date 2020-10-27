Bucks County teachers team up to help breast cancer patients

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pair of teachers from Bucks County, Pennsylvania are not allowing the coronavirus to hinder their mission of helping victims of a different disease.Nicole Pomponio and Kathleen Zampirri have built a special friendship because of what they have in common. They're both teachers trying to navigate online learning for the Neshaminy School District and they both have had a family member suffer from breast cancer."In 2016, my mom was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer," said Pomponio. "Kathleen's grandmom had just had breast cancer when Kathleen was very young. She, unfortunately, did not beat the cancer. When she was diagnosed our whole world was flipped upside down.They wanted to ease that feeling for others. Since it's October, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they had t-shirts made, and then sold to raise money to make care packages, that will go directly to breast cancer patients receiving treatment at Abington Hospital.In four short weeks, they have already raised close to $4,000, which is enough to make about 25 packages, containing items like drain pouches, mastectomy pillows, hats, gloves, scarves, and creams."I was lucky enough to be able to sit with my mom through her chemotherapy. Some of these patients, they can't do that, they're going in by themselves," said Pomponio. "I want to create something that will make your patients more comfortable, like what I wish my mom had had."Pomponio and Zampirri say they are elated by the response from the community donations, and they are just getting started."This isn't going to stop in October. Breast cancer doesn't stop in October either," saod Pomponio.