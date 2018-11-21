LIBERTY MEDAL

2018 Libert Medal Ceremony Pt. 2

EMBED </>More Videos

We meet several of the courageous soldiers helped by the Bush family.

We meet several of the courageous soldiers helped by the Bush family.

George W. Bush and Laura Bush receive 2018 Liberty Medal
Former President George W. Bush and Former First Lady Laura Bush were on stage at the National Constitution Center Sunday afternoon wearing their newly bestowed Liberty Medals.
Related Topics:
societyliberty medal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIBERTY MEDAL
Bushes awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
WATCH: Inside Story on John McCain's Liberty Medal speech, President Trump's response and more
More liberty medal
SOCIETY
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to California wildfire victims
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
NJ approves rental apartments at former Showboat casino
Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations continue
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
More Society
Top Stories
4 dead in mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Pictures released of 2 suspects in Pottstown murder
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Norristown companies band together to provide Thanksgiving meals
Pre-Thanksgiving rush to get the final fixings for holiday dinner
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
Man injured in home invasion robbery in Olney
Show More
Chief Justice Roberts criticizes Trump for 'Obama judge' comment
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Consumers advised to throw out romaine lettuce due to e-Coli
Man stabbed in the neck and chest in North Philadelphia
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to California wildfire victims
More News