Society

22 Days of Earth-Friendly Challenges

By
As we count down to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, there's a new digital network aimed at helping all of us make a difference for our planet each and every day.

The Earth Day Network just launched and features 22 days of daily challenges that all of us can do, no matter where we are.

These activities are specifically aimed at making our world a better place, especially in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We've just published 22 days of micro-actions," says Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network. "Each day for the month of April you can go there and find an action you might want to take."

The ideas are both big and small: things like composting creatively and cutting food waste during this pandemic.

They are also showing us how to reduce plastic pollution.

There's also an app called Earth Challenge 2020, featuring all kinds of things we can all do to make a big difference.

"It's all free, downloadable teaching and educational materials," Rogers says. "If you are stuck at home with your kids, which many of us are, there are plenty of things you can do. We have reading lists and academically focused science and environmental projects."

You can find all of it on earthday.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyearth day
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. residents told to wear masks; coronavirus death toll tops 100
COVID-19 in Philly: 26 deaths, city suggests cloth masks for public
NJ coronavirus death toll rises to 646; total cases approach 30,000
Del. troopers can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during pandemic
'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
Show More
Amid coronavirus crisis, exercise caution when exercising outdoors
Paycheck Protection Program: How to get aid for small business
Local engineer makes face shields for hospital workers
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News