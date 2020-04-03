22 Days of Earth-Friendly Challenges

As we count down to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, there's a new digital network aimed at helping all of us make a difference for our planet each and every day.
The Earth Day Network just launched and features 22 days of daily challenges that all of us can do, no matter where we are.
These activities are specifically aimed at making our world a better place, especially in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
"We've just published 22 days of micro-actions," says Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network. "Each day for the month of April you can go there and find an action you might want to take."
The ideas are both big and small: things like composting creatively and cutting food waste during this pandemic.
They are also showing us how to reduce plastic pollution.
There's also an app called Earth Challenge 2020, featuring all kinds of things we can all do to make a big difference.
"It's all free, downloadable teaching and educational materials," Rogers says. "If you are stuck at home with your kids, which many of us are, there are plenty of things you can do. We have reading lists and academically focused science and environmental projects."
You can find all of it on earthday.org.
