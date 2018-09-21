Athletes are stepping up in the fight against cancer.
CoreFitness kicked off its inaugural 24-hour stair-climbing marathon on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Thursday.
The event raises funds for Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that funds cancer research and supports local cancer patients.
Action News photographer Chuck Purnell decided to join them, taking a run up the steps, as well.
