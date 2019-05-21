Society

29 years later, woman discovers best friend has her wedding dress

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- On Monday, we told you the story of a local woman who opened the box with her preserved wedding gown inside only to find out that it was not her dress.

Well, she not only found her gown, but the owner of the dress she got by mistake was a little closer to home than she expected.

Christine Besso got married 29 years ago.

Last week she discovered the wrong dress has been boxed up in her attic.

She turned to Action News and to social media hoping to get her gown back and find the rightful owner of this one.

Her best friend, Lisa Donnelly Denton, is rarely on social media. Her daughters saw the story all the way from Rome and told their mom to help spread the word.

These women are such good friends, they were bridesmaids in each other's weddings.

Christine locates a label on her mystery gown. None of this, not even a picture of the dress struck a chord with Lisa until Lisa checks her own box. What's inside? Christine's dress.

They have no idea how the swap happened in the first place, but on Thursday they will have a reunion.

Christine thanked all of us saying, our vibe was right, we gave her hope and she was praying for a miracle, and she got one!
