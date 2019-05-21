Society

29 years later, woman discovers wedding gown mix-up

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- If you had your wedding gown professionally cleaned and preserved, here's a good reason to look inside the box.

A local nurse named Christine Besso got married 29 years ago.

She got her dress cleaned and put the dry cleaner box in the attic.

Fast forward to last week when Besso went to get her dress hoping to repurpose it for her daughter someday.

When she opened the box from Michelle Cleaners in Conshohocken the dress inside was not hers.

Her dress was all lace. But the one she saw in the box was taffeta.

Adding to the heartbreak and sentimentality of this, Besso's husband had passed away suddenly when her children were very young and she calls her wedding "the happiest day of my life."

"It would be a miracle, but I'd love to get my dress back," she said.

Action News has learned that Christine found her dress after our story aired on Monday night. We're working to learn more details. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconshohocken boroughpennsylvania newsmarriagewedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old suffers graze wound in Philadelphia shooting
Police: Man stabbed in parking lot of Boston Market
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured in Tacony
Man accused of urinating on statue of child: "A huge mistake"
Tornado touched down in Lancaster County, officials confirm
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Downpours; More Comfortable Air Returning
Wandering lovebird popping up all over in South Philly community
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Margate liquor store
3 victims targeted in drive-by paintball attacks in Philly
More TOP STORIES News