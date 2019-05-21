29 years later, woman discovers wedding gown mix-up

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- If you had your wedding gown professionally cleaned and preserved, here's a good reason to look inside the box.A local nurse named Christine Besso got married 29 years ago.She got her dress cleaned and put the dry cleaner box in the attic.Fast forward to last week when Besso went to get her dress hoping to repurpose it for her daughter someday.When she opened the box from Michelle Cleaners in Conshohocken the dress inside was not hers.Her dress was all lace. But the one she saw in the box was taffeta.Adding to the heartbreak and sentimentality of this, Besso's husband had passed away suddenly when her children were very young and she calls her wedding "the happiest day of my life.""It would be a miracle, but I'd love to get my dress back," she said.Action News has learned that Christine found her dress after our story aired on Monday night. We're working to learn more details. Check back for updates.