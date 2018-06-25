SOCIETY

3 can't-miss arts events in Philly this week

Photo: Benjamin Voros/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events coming up around Philadelphia that will scratch your cultural itch, from a patch-decorating workshop for freedom-seeking teens to a spoken-word performance for women searching for "The One."
---

An intimate conversation with female artists





Join the women behind BalletX's Artist Spotlight Series -- which showcases world premiere choreography -- for an open and intimate conversation on the challenges and triumphs of being a female artist in today's world.

The panel will feature Penny Saunders, choreographer in residence at The Grand Rapids Ballet and the recipient of the 2016 Princess Grace Choreographic Fellowship; and Rosie Langabeer, an award-winning composer and performer from Aotearoa New Zealand; with moderation by performing artist, arts administrator and civic leader Valerie Gay.

When: Thursday, June 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A patch decorating workshop for teens





Local teens are invited to a free, hands-on jacket patch decorating session at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

Using an array of materials -- including felt, thread and screen printing -- participants will compose patches that represent their vision of freedom in the modern world.

When: Friday, June 29, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Future Wife Tour 2: Are You Ready For Him?'





Take a seat as nationally touring spoken word artist and life coach Ace Metaphor tackles life, love and the pursuit of happiness through poetry, music, open conversation and laughter.

Expect Ace Metaphor and a host of special guests to tackle challenging questions such as: Are you ready for "The One"?; Do you love yourself like you want him to love you?; And, are you still carrying baggage from the last jerk?

When: Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
