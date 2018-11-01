SOCIETY

3 can't-miss live music events in Philadelphia this weekend

World Cafe Live. | Photo: Kenneth K./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From French-born pop act Christine and the Queens to a nine-piece hip-hop band to the sounds of indie folk, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

WXPN concert and live broadcast with Christine and the Queens





On the heels of her second album release "Chris," the French-born pop act Christine and the Queens, will perform at World Cafe Live.

A hopeful for the Best New Artist category at the 2019 Grammy Awards, the musician has been praised by musical legends Madonna, Elton John and Paul McCartney, according to Variety.

There is a maximum of two free tickets per registrant email address. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 2, noon-1 p.m.
Where: World Cafe Live Philadelphia, 3025 Walnut St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Hope & Fury concert series: Time to Vote



Photo: Sha T./Yelp

Music will merge with politics at the Hope & Fury concert series. The night will feature a conversation about the upcoming midterm elections, and a live performance from Hardwork Movement, a nine-piece hip-hop band, and performances by Stephen Cobb and C. Jae & Armani Lee.

If you RSVP, you'll get a free beer. Snacks will be available from Honeygrow.

The event will benefit NextGen America, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes young voters and fights for immigrant rights, affordable health care and equality.

When: Friday, Nov. 2, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: La Colombe Fishtown Cafe, 1335 Frankford Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Front Country featuring Black Horse Motel



Photo: Eventbrite

The Philadelphia Folksong Society presents headliner Front Country, an acoustic indie folk and Americana band that developed its sound in San Francisco's Mission District.

Opening act Black Horse Motel from Philadelphia will also grace the stage with its mixture of Americana, rock, blues and country music influences.

When: Friday, Nov. 2, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.
Admission: $12-$18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
More Society
Top Stories
Upper Darby student with plastic gun in custody; lockdown lifted
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Action News Morning Update
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
Show More
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
Teenager shot and killed in Germantown
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today
More News