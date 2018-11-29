3 can't-miss music events in Philadelphia this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul Grand Finale Celebration
Join WXPN for a panel discussion on the role of gospel music in the civil rights movement, its impact on R&B music and the role of choirs in gospel and secular music.
The discussion will kick off at 6:45 p.m. and will be moderated by program director Bruce Warren, including radio host Dyana Williams, musician and music educator Dr. Rollo Dilworth and gospel music radio host and historian Linwood Heath.
Following the panel will be a performance of gospel-inspired R&B and blues songs. The lineup will include the Gospel Music Preservation Alliance Choir, the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale, The Gospel Blenders and The Henderson Sisters, with a special appearance by vocalist Sarah Dash of the legendary group Labelle.
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Bright Hope Baptist Church, 1601 N. 12th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
November House Concert with Marion Halliday
Artist Marion Halliday will perform her mix of bluegrass and bourbon-infused tunes with a dose of female empowerment.
A native of Kentucky, Halliday now lives in Philadelphia and has written music inspired by the City of Brotherly Love, which includes pieces about an escaped convict from the Eastern State Penitentiary and Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Halliday's discography also includes music about domestic abuse, gun violence, drug abuse and relationships.
This event includes a potluck, so bring a dish to share with everyone. The specific address will be given upon registration.
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: To be announced
Admission: Free for Philadelphia Folksong Society members; $10 for advanced nonmember tickets; $15 for nonmember tickets at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Winter Wonderland with DJ Grandtheft
Lions and Apes will perform this Friday night along with special guest DJ Grandtheft. Opening beats will be provided by Hooah.
Grandtheft is a Toronto-based DJ with more than 150 scheduled tour dates this year, according to Song Kick. With his electronic bass sounds and fog horns, he has been the supporting act for bands like U2 and Arcade Fire.
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 a.m.
Where: NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets