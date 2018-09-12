3 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this weekend

Black Art in America Fine Art Show

HERspace Women's Art Festival

Mohamed Abozekry and Karkade

If you're a fan of the arts, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this weekend, from an art fair featuring black artists to an instrumental concert.---The Black Art in America Fine Art Show at the historic Belmont Mansion and Underground Railroad Museum is a fine art fair featuring an array of artworks presented by invited galleries, dealers and artists. Artwork in a range of media will be on display, including paintings, photography, limited-edition prints, mixed media and sculpture.Exhibitions include works by 20th and 21st century masters, as well as a select group of contemporary artists. Also, throughout the two days, there will be presentations from experts on art history, art collecting, legal issues in the arts and more.Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Belmont Mansion, 2000 Belmont Mansion DriveFree exhibition ticket; $40 programming/lectures ticketHERspace PHL is presenting a one-night visual arts festival exploring ideas and themes of emerging and leading female artists in the Philadelphia area. There will be works from 30 artists working in various media, plus live music and complimentary refreshments.The event will provide opportunities for artists, curators and aspiring gallerists to market their work and their brand, and also serve as a platform for generating lasting connections between artists, arts professionals and those interested in art.Saturday, Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m.253 N 3rd St.$15Virtuoso oud prodigy Mohamed Abozekry will perform music from a new instrumental project, Karkade. With Karkade, Abozekry evokes scenes of life in his native Cairo and the eponymous French cafe at which this project was born.Mixing together styles and traditions, Abozekry creates a beautiful musical language, describing a path to an Arab world at peace with its history and turned towards the future. The Karkadeensemble features Abozekry on the oud (a short-neck stringed instrument), as well as performers on flute, percussion and violin.Sunday, Sept. 16, 7-9 p.m.St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 19 S. 10th St.$20 general admission