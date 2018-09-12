SOCIETY

3 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Black Art in America Fine Art Show Philadelphia/Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this weekend, from an art fair featuring black artists to an instrumental concert.

---

Black Art in America Fine Art Show





The Black Art in America Fine Art Show at the historic Belmont Mansion and Underground Railroad Museum is a fine art fair featuring an array of artworks presented by invited galleries, dealers and artists. Artwork in a range of media will be on display, including paintings, photography, limited-edition prints, mixed media and sculpture.

Exhibitions include works by 20th and 21st century masters, as well as a select group of contemporary artists. Also, throughout the two days, there will be presentations from experts on art history, art collecting, legal issues in the arts and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Belmont Mansion, 2000 Belmont Mansion Drive
Admission: Free exhibition ticket; $40 programming/lectures ticket
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HERspace Women's Art Festival





HERspace PHL is presenting a one-night visual arts festival exploring ideas and themes of emerging and leading female artists in the Philadelphia area. There will be works from 30 artists working in various media, plus live music and complimentary refreshments.

The event will provide opportunities for artists, curators and aspiring gallerists to market their work and their brand, and also serve as a platform for generating lasting connections between artists, arts professionals and those interested in art.

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 253 N 3rd St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mohamed Abozekry and Karkade





Virtuoso oud prodigy Mohamed Abozekry will perform music from a new instrumental project, Karkade. With Karkade, Abozekry evokes scenes of life in his native Cairo and the eponymous French cafe at which this project was born.

Mixing together styles and traditions, Abozekry creates a beautiful musical language, describing a path to an Arab world at peace with its history and turned towards the future. The Karkadeensemble features Abozekry on the oud (a short-neck stringed instrument), as well as performers on flute, percussion and violin.

When: Sunday, Sept. 16, 7-9 p.m.
Where: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 19 S. 10th St.
Admission: $20 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
