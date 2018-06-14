3 diverse visual and performing arts events in Philly this weekend

'Liberty to Go to See' at Cliveden mansion

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendar: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this weekend. From an intimate dramatization of the daily lives of African-American slaves to a block party filled with affordable art, here's what's coming up.---Just a handful of tickets remain for this weekend's stagings of "Liberty to Go to See" at the historic Cliveden mansion.Directed by award-winning actor and director Johnnie Hobbs, the play offers glimpses into the daily lives of indentured and enslaved workers of the Chew family between 1760s through the 1860s. Throughout the intimate production, audience members follow a free African-American servant through the main house to watch Chew family members' interactions with their workers -- which emphasize the contrasts between the country's ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with the racial discrimination, class divisions, gender roles and the struggle for freedom playing out in society.Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m.-Saturday, June 16, 5 p.m.Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Ave.$15Head out to the Art for the Cash Poor block party to view and purchase affordable locally produced art. This year, the annual block party and art exhibition goes down in the evolving Callowhill District, where you'll find a wide selection of works by visual artists and craftspeople -- each selling their wares for $199 or less.Saturday, June 16, noon-6 p.m.10th Street from Buttonwood to Hamilton streetsFree; donations acceptedLearn about ground-breaking contemporary artists at a Sunday afternoon workshop at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Attendees will explore the work of a wide range of artists who employ artistic strategies to underscore the politics of the representation of history.Sunday, June 17, 12-2 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.Free