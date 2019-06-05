3 men looking to throw a 'Straight Pride Parade' in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WPVI) -- It's LGBT pride month, but in Boston, three guys are looking for a city permit to throw a "Straight Pride Parade."They have floats, a flag, even a mascot -- Brad Pitt.If they get this permit, sometime in August they will take the same route the official Pride Parade takes this Sunday.One of the organizers wrote on Facebook that this event is meant to poke fun at what he calls "identity politics" and that they support tolerance for everybody.The tentative date is August 31st.