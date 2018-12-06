SOCIETY

3 visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: PhillyArtC./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Philadelphia this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from an art auction to a holiday craft session.
Food, Wine and Art at Stanek Gallery





Stanek Gallery will celebrate its three-year anniversary with an evening of food, wine and art this Friday night.

Feast on hors d'oeuvres and sip on wine by Lisa Cataldi of Shiffrin Selections. Desserts are created by pastry chef Justice Pritchett and are inspired by the gallery's current exhibition "Pure Abstraction."

The cost of your ticket will go directly towards purchase of artwork from the gallery. The gallery has displayed more than 1,000 pieces of art by more than 100 artists, in over 30 exhibitions and events.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Stanek Gallery, 242 N. 3rd St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black Arts Exhibit





More than 25 artists of color will display their artwork at an exhibit celebrating diversity this Saturday night. Each artist will display five pieces of artwork.

Guests can sip on complimentary refreshments while enjoying live music. All artwork will be available for purchase. Donations can also be made upon arrival.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Philly Art Collective, 253 N 3rd St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Family Art Workshop


The Bank in West Philadelphia will host a family-friendly afternoon of craft-making, conversation and community.

Local artist Jerry Puryear will guide guests through art activities, including portraiture, landscape painting and papier-mache. Learn how to make homemade luminaries and block print cards for the holidays.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, noon-2 p.m.
Where: The Bank, 3750 Lancaster Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
