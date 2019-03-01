U.S. & WORLD

3-year-old girl puts boy in headlock after he asks her to marry him

When a man asks a woman to marry him, he hopes to get a yes.

But that was not the case for a little boy named Jack.

Instead of a yes, he got placed in a headlock.

Three-year-old Kynlee took her pre-school friend to the ground when he popped the question.

Video of the Missouri girl explaining the incident to her mom went viral almost immediately. It even led to an interview with her local television station, where she opened up about her true motives.

Though Kynlee initially told her mom the headlock was "the greatest thing ever," she has since come around, saying she knows not to do that again.

As for Jack, he and Kynlee are still close pals.

