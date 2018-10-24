3,000 jack-o'-lanterns on display outside West Virginia house

A house in West Virginia is showing off some serious Halloween spirit.Three thousand pumpkins are on display at the "Kenova Pumpkin House."Owner Ric Griffith says about 1,000 volunteers spend several days to gut and carve all those pumpkins."One of the neatest things anyone said to us was said by an elderly lady who said to me one time she said, 'you know, as you grow up you lose the wonderment of childhood. Never do you have the same excitement you had on Christmas morning or when you got your first bicycle.' But she had tears in her eyes and said, 'I had that feeling today and I just wanted to thank you,'" Griffith said.Getting the pumpkins ready takes several days, but Griffith says it's worth it.-----