Society

30th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since start of racing season in December

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- Another horse died Saturday morning at Santa Anita Park, the 30th such fatality at the race track since Dec. 26, officials said.

The California Horse Racing Board confirmed that American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was injured while exercising on the main track at the Arcadia venue and then euthanized.

"This horse was not entered to run in any race, so therefore was not reviewed by the panel that was formed to review horses entered to race," a CHRB spokesperson said in a statement.


The horse's death occurred on the final weekend of scheduled racing for the current season at Santa Anita. The Breeders' Cup is set to be held at the race track Nov. 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarcadialos angeles countyhorsesanimal newsanimalspetaanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia refinery fire contained but still burning
Photos from the 2019 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade
Woman fatally stabbed outside Camden apartment
Rat falls from ceiling and onto table at Buffalo Wild Wings
Trump delays nationwide operation to deport immigrants
Person dies after falling off SEPTA platform in Old City
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on Staten Island; Father found wandering
Show More
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Frankford shooting leaves man seriously injured
Juneteenth parade celebrated in West Philadelphia
Man dies after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
More TOP STORIES News