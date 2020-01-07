Society

4-day workweek not on current agenda, Finland's government says

Finland's Prime Minister is set to establish new rules limiting the work week to 4 days a week and no more than 6 hours a day.

FINLAND -- Reports this week that Finland's new prime minister was proposing a four-day workweek of just six hours per day might have seemed too good to be true.

And, according to the country's government, it was.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the government of Finland issued a statement refuting the report.

The government explained that Prime Minister Sanna Marin "envisioned the idea briefly in a panel discussion last August."



At the time, Marin was the Minister of Transport.

"There hasn't been any recent activity," the statement concluded.

In her previous comments, Marin said it would allow Finlandians to spend more time with their families and enjoy hobbies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
AccuWeather: Rain and wet snow later today, slushy spots possible
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Firefighters battle Ridley Township house fire
Driver rescued from overturned tractor trailer on ramp to Rte. 55
Show More
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
2 children shot for throwing snowballs
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
ESPN: Panthers to hire fmr. Temple coach Matt Rhule
More TOP STORIES News