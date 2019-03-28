4 music events to plan for in Philadelphia this weekend

From folk singer-songwriters to a Colorado-based DJ and music producer, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Ana Egge and Antje Duvekot at Philadelphia Folksong Society
Check out this event being put on by the Philadelphia Folksong Society. There will be a live performance of folk singer-songwriter Ana Egge and Boston-based singer Antje Duvekot. With 10 albums, under her belt, Egge released her most recent album "White Tiger" in 2018. Duvekot made waves with her debut album "Dream Boulevard," which was voted 2006's number one folk release by the Boston Globe and one of the top 10 releases of the year by NPR's Folk Alley.
When: Friday, March 29, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.
Admission: $5-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Shake It Off: Taylor & Friends Dance Party
Check out a Taylor Swift-themed nightclub bash at Kung Fu Necktie Friday night. Every third song will be a Taylor tune, from newer jams like "Shake It Off" to classics like "Teardrops on My Guitar."
When: Friday, March 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, March 30, 2 a.m.
Where: Kung Fu Necktie, 1248 N. Front St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Penn Masala Spring Show 2019: Interstellar
Check out a live performance of the world-renowned South Asian a cappella group Penn Masala Saturday night. The group has performed at the White House for former President Barack Obama and was featured on the "Pitch Perfect 2" soundtrack, according to its website.
When: Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Irvine Auditorium, 3401 Spruce St.
Admission: $9
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
SoDown: The Motive Tour
Finally, Colorado-based DJ, music producer and saxophonist SoDown will perform live at Silk City Sunday night. The artist describes his music as "an endlessly evolving medley of genres," according to Spotify. His newest single, "Baby Don't Let Me Down," is out now.
When: Sunday, March 31, 8 p.m.- Monday, April 1 1 a.m.
Where: Silk City, 435 Spring Garden St.
Admission: $12-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
