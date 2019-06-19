Society

40 percent of young adults don't wear deodorant, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new poll finds nearly 40 percent of young adults between 18 and 24 have not used deodorant within the past month.

About 30 percent of adults between 25 and 34 said the same thing.

The market research company YouGov conducted the survey.

We don't know why young people are not using deodorant...but it appears it's not because they don't care about hygiene.

The poll found young adults wash their hair as often as their parents' generation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthdistractionbuzzworthyu.s. & worldstudy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Wire problems create issues for Amtrak, SEPTA, NJ Transit
Woman killed inside abandoned building in Philly identified
"10 years since I said goodbye:" Jamie Apody remembers Gary Papa
Dad stops stranger trying to kidnap daughter, 2, from California home
Show More
Police: Philly man found with 600 packets of heroin in his pants
Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
Philly mayor signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed cameras legislation into law
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
More TOP STORIES News