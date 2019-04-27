400-year-old stolen bible returned to Carnegie Library

A stolen 400-year-old bible has been returned to its rightful owners.The FBI says the Geneva Bible, published in 1615, was recovered in the Netherlands.An honest museum owner contacted authorities when he realized the artifact was stolen.It was among more than 300 rare books and maps that were discovered missing from the Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh last year.The stolen and damaged material was worth a total of eight million dollars.The Allegheny County District Attorney is hoping even more items will be found.A former archivist at the library, and a book dealer, are now charged with theft.