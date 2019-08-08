Society

5-year-old calls 911 to order pizza, cops deliver with a lesson

A five-year-old in Florida went to extreme measures to satisfy his hunger for pizza.

Manuel Beshara was really hungry last Friday and wanted to order a pizza.

So he called 911.

Three Sanford Police officers went to Manuel's house.

His 15-year-old sister had no idea he'd made the emergency call.

The officers talked to Manuel about when you should and should not call 911.

However, they didn't leave Manuel hungry. The officers ordered a pizza and personally delivered it to him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridapizzapolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured
Man dies after being shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia
2 hospitalized following crash involving bus in Center City
3 children dead after fire rips through Delaware home
Show More
NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in NJ
Museum helps immigrants prepare for citizenship
AccuWeather Alert: Sun and clouds, moderately humid
Barnegat Twp. mayor speaks out against new LGBT education law
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
More TOP STORIES News