50 years after divorce woman sues ex for child support

SAN DIEGO, California (WPVI) -- A California woman is taking her ex-husband to court, seeking money she says he long ago failed to pay, and that she never fought to get. KGTV reports , Toni Anderson divorced her husband some 50 years ago.As part of the settlement, he was ordered to pay child support for their then three-year-old daughter.But rather than pay it, she says her ex fled to Canada and never paid a dime.Now that she's retired, and money is tight, she says its high time he paid up for the expenses she shouldered all alone."I don't think enough women get this, and I think they're afraid," Anderson said. "I think he's a little bit panicked, and I'm very happy because I was panicked all these years. Now, it's his turn."The original order made her ex pay $160 per month. But with accrued interest, that's $170,000 in today's dollars.Lawyers for the ex-husband declined to comment.