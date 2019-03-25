Society

50 years after divorce woman sues ex for child support

SAN DIEGO, California (WPVI) -- A California woman is taking her ex-husband to court, seeking money she says he long ago failed to pay, and that she never fought to get.

KGTV reports, Toni Anderson divorced her husband some 50 years ago.

As part of the settlement, he was ordered to pay child support for their then three-year-old daughter.

But rather than pay it, she says her ex fled to Canada and never paid a dime.

Now that she's retired, and money is tight, she says its high time he paid up for the expenses she shouldered all alone.

"I don't think enough women get this, and I think they're afraid," Anderson said. "I think he's a little bit panicked, and I'm very happy because I was panicked all these years. Now, it's his turn."

The original order made her ex pay $160 per month. But with accrued interest, that's $170,000 in today's dollars.

Lawyers for the ex-husband declined to comment.
