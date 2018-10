EMBED >More News Videos Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin!

How long could you lay in a coffin -- even if it meant you'd win premiere passes to an amusement park for a year?Six people took part in this "coffin challenge" at Six Flags in Maryland on Saturday.They were each given a six-minute bathroom break per hour and received meals during the 30-hour marathon.If they can complete the challenge, each will receive two gold season passes for the theme park in 2019.